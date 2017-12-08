I-Team digs for answers as Triangle mail problems continue

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
One common complaint: We've tried to report our problems to the Postal Service but haven't had any luck.
We hear you.
The I-Team has been trying to get answers from the U.S. Postal Service for a week and has gotten little more than two short statements from postal officials.
Raleigh's Postmaster, Linda O'Dell-Strong, hasn't returned multiple calls. Her office put the I-Team in touch with regional spokesperson Phillip Bogenberger who, at last check, said he was working on another statement.
Meantime, complaints are mounting from postal customers who are having trouble filing complaints.
Trudy Thornton lives in Durham. "We have contacted the post office ourselves regarding a lost package and you cannot get a good answer. They refer you around to different people, the Postmasters are untouchable. You never talk to a Postmaster.
"People are going to make mistakes and things are going to happen," continued Thornton, "but for these things to continue to happen, and you hear about other people having trouble, it's not just a mistake. There needs to be some communication. I would rather have them tell me, 'We can't get your package delivered, we're behind, but we'll get it to you as soon as possible.' I just want an answer."
The two statements previously offered by Bogenberger are below:
The Postal Service is committed to making safe, timely and accurate deliveries. We continually review our staffing and scheduling and make necessary adjustments in order to enhance our services. We expect to deliver more than 15 billion pieces of mail nationwide during the holiday season, our busiest time of the year. As we do every year, we have hired seasonal workers and we are flexing our network- early morning, evening and Sundays as warranted.
Raleigh customers who have questions should contact their local Post Office or call consumer affairs at 919-420-5230. The earlier customers notify us of possible issues, the sooner we can resolve them. We also recommend Informed Delivery, a service that gives customers a preview of incoming mail before it arrives by sending emails to users with images of the outside of letter-sized mailpieces. (Dec. 1)
The Postal Service recognizes that consistency is paramount to our customers and we remain committed to providing the service they expect. Customer feedback is important to us and helps to quickly rectify service issues if they may arise. In fact, the earlier customers notify us of possible issues, the sooner we can resolve them. We are working to correct any issues brought to our attention. Customers can contact their local Post Office, call consumer affairs at 919-420-5230 or the national service number at 1-800-275-8777 and online via www.usps.com. We also recommend Informed Delivery, a service that gives customers a preview of incoming mail before it arrives by sending emails to users with images of the outside of letter-sized mailpieces. (Dec. 5)