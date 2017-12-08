I-Team digs for answers as Triangle mail problems continue

___

In the week since our aired on spotty mail service in a north Raleigh neighborhood, scores of comments have come into ABC11 through emails, calls and on social media.One common complaint: We've tried to report our problems to the Postal Service but haven't had any luck.We hear you.The I-Team has been trying to get answers from the U.S. Postal Service for a week and has gotten little more than two short statements from postal officials.Raleigh's Postmaster, Linda O'Dell-Strong, hasn't returned multiple calls. Her office put the I-Team in touch with regional spokesperson Phillip Bogenberger who, at last check, said he was working on another statement.Meantime, complaints are mounting from postal customers who are having trouble filing complaints.Trudy Thornton lives in Durham. "We have contacted the post office ourselves regarding a lost package and you cannot get a good answer. They refer you around to different people, the Postmasters are untouchable. You never talk to a Postmaster."People are going to make mistakes and things are going to happen," continued Thornton, "but for these things to continue to happen, and you hear about other people having trouble, it's not just a mistake. There needs to be some communication. I would rather have them tell me, 'We can't get your package delivered, we're behind, but we'll get it to you as soon as possible.' I just want an answer."The two statements previously offered by Bogenberger are below: