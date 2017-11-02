BUSINESS

Report: North Carolina's Krispy Kreme owner may be looking to buy Dunkin' Donuts

(Shutterstock)

Could a doughnut deal between two of the biggest players in the industry be in the works?

According to Bloomberg, rumors are swirling that JAB Holding Co., the owner of North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, is looking to buy Dunkin' Donuts.

In a statement to ABC11's sister-station WPVI Thursday morning, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. said, "As a public company, it is our policy not to comment on rumors or speculation."

The still unconfirmed talks sent the Massachusetts-based Dunkin' stock to rise 8 percent on Monday.

According to Bloomberg, the transaction value would be approximately $8.2 billion.

Other investments of the Luxembourg-based JAB Holding Co. include Panera Bread, Keurig Green Mountain, Einstein Bros Bagels, and Peet's Coffee.

For doughnut - or donut - enthusiasts, this is something to chew on.

