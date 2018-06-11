Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?— Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018
Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better.
We don’t want any beef with you, we just want to share our beef with the world— IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018
We don't usually throw shade, but seriously? That's what all that was about? Here's a real burger for you. #ChilisBoss #IHOb pic.twitter.com/eTVmtd9vir— Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) June 11, 2018
As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018
So... Burgers, huh? pic.twitter.com/7Bo3meSAsV— Checkers & Rally's (@CheckersRallys) June 11, 2018
And of course, IHOb's biggest rival had to chime in:
👦: Grandpa, do you remember the Great Burger Wars?— Denny's (@DennysDiner) June 11, 2018
👴: lol no I was chillin drinkin milkshakes and trying to make sense of Westworld