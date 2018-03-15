BUSINESS

Snuggie creators to pay customers $7.2 million in refunds for deceptive advertising

EMBED </>More Videos

The company behind the popular Snuggie blanket will refund customers more than $7.2 million for deceptive advertising. (allstarmg.com)

By ABC7.com staff
If you've purchased a Snuggie blanket within the last two decades, you might be entitled to a refund check.

Allstar Marketing Group, the company behind the popular sleeved blanket, has settled with the Federal Trade Commission to pay more than $7.2 million for misleading advertising since 1999.

The FTC claims Allstar promised "buy one, get one free" deals on its products, but did not disclose all additional costs to its customers.

"Because the ordering process was confusing, some customers also were charged for more products than they wanted," said the FTC in a news release.

Buyers will receive their refund checks this month, and they must be cashed within 60 days or else become void.

Refunds will also be issued for the Magic Mesh Door along with other "as-seen-on-TV" products.

Consumers with questions can call 1 (877) 982-1294.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesscrimelawsuitFTCrefundu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Cary residents try one more time to stop controversial gas station
Reports: Toys R' Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
Toys "R" Us reportedly preparing for liquidation
A day spent in North Hills at the new AC Hotel
More Business
Top Stories
Two arrests made in death of pastor's wife
Toys R Us demise to have impact from toy makers to landlords
NC county illegally removed kids from homes
'Miracles' for septuagenarian student who lost all in Raleigh fire
Fayetteville man shot after altercation at Ace Cash Express
Cary residents try one more time to stop controversial gas station
Cary man charged with abuse, murder in mother's death
Viral video: NC student participates in Walkout day alone
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
March Madness arrives: Mark Armstrong's bracket is here
Garner Magnet High student arrested after handgun found on campus
Anti-harassment training provided to General Assembly, staff
NC schools among those receiving NRA grants
More News
Top Video
Toys R Us demise to have impact from toy makers to landlords
'Miracles' for septuagenarian student who lost all in Raleigh fire
Injured Bragg paratrooper reunites with unit he deployed with
Two arrests made in death of pastor's wife
More Video