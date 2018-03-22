BUSINESS

Stock market closes down more than 700 points

Trader Fred DeMarco, left, works with colleagues in a booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down more than 700 points Thursday on fears of a looming trade war with China.

The Dow finished the day down 723 points, or 2.9 percent.

The Trump administration announced trade sanctions against China Thursday, and Beijing has said it will defend itself.

Industrial and technology companies, which depend heavily on foreign trade, took some of the worst losses.

Boeing, Caterpillar and Microsoft all fell sharply.

Bond prices surged as investors sought cover, sending yields lower. That helped push bank stocks sharply lower too.

High-dividend stocks like utilities, another safe-play investment, rose.

U.S. indexes had their worst drops since February 8.

The S&P 500 index dropped 68 points, or 2.5 percent, to 2,643, erasing its gain for the year.

The Dow sank 724 points, or 2.9 percent, to 23,957. The Nasdaq lost 178 points, or 2.4 percent, to 7,166.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessstock market
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation delayed, likely to start Friday
Kidde recalls more than 450,000 smoke alarms
More Business
Top Stories
Wake County judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana
NC State building evacuated 'out of an abundance of caution'
Possible person of interest named in death of Garner mom
Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills
Durham Police on scene of bank robbery on N. Roxboro Street
Fort Bragg soldier dies in altercation with another soldier
Crews respond to apartment fire in Raleigh
'Where's my W2?' Dunn woman goes viral for video
Show More
Dunn police: 4-month-old baby found in hotel room, meth lab
Off-duty Raleigh cop arrested for allegedly driving drunk
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Trump signs order punishing China on trade
8 new flu deaths reported; NC's total to 328 for season
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos