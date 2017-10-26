BUSINESS

Town council approves new IKEA location in Cary

A vote is expected Thursday evening.

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Triangle is one step closer to getting an IKEA! On Thursday night, town leaders approved the request to add the store to the Cary Towne Center.



Town leaders voted unanimously on rezoning 20-acres of the Cary Towne Center, which will now include up to an 380,000 square foot IKEA.

The rezoning request will turn the area from general commercial conditional use to a mixed-use district.

Plans for Cary IKEA gets green light, more acres

The Cary Planning Department and Cary Planning and Zoning Board have already voted to recommend the necessary zoning variances.

Construction is expected to begin in 2019 and the store could open in 2020.
