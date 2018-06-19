TROUBLESHOOTER

Troubleshooter helps homeowner who paid double for insurance

Diane Wilson and Tonya Simpson
Paying double for homeowners insurance- It's not something Lillie Mae Jones wanted to do, but she says no matter how many calls she made it continued to happen.

Lille Mae paid her homeowner's insurance on her own and has the paperwork to prove it, but her mortgage company billed her for homeowners insurance.

"They said I didn't have insurance, so they put insurance on the house," said Lille Mae.

This, in turn, caused her mortgage payment to go up to $75 each month.

She discovered this additional charge in May 2017 and said she sent her proof of insurance on her home to her mortgage company.

"It still didn't do no good. I sat on the phone countless times with many people. To me, it was like they were trying to take my home from me and it was getting really stressful," she said.

Fed up, Lillie Mae reached out to me, and I reached out to her mortgage company, Bayview.

It took some time, but Bayview reached out to Lillie Mae and removed the homeowner's insurance charge on her monthly mortgage payment. The company also refunded her the money she paid erroneously over the last year.

Lillie Mae said, "I'm very happy everything is cleared up, and that was only because of Diane Wilson."

We are glad we could help Lillie Mae.

As for Bayview, the representative would not add any comment as to why Lillie Mae was paying twice for homeowner's insurance on her home.

Lillie Mae welcomed ABC11 to her home with one of the best signs I've ever seen.
