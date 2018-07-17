Utz Carolina Style barbeque potato chips have been recalled due to an undeclared soy allergen.
The recall came after a certain number of packages were mislabeled.
The United States Food and Drug Administration said that people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The recall affects the following states: AL, AR, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MS, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WV
No other Utz products are being recalled.
