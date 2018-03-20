Butner employee accused of assaulting handicapped client

Amadou Kalleh

BUTNER, NC --
An employee at the Murdoch Developmental Center in Butner, North Carolina is accused of assaulting a handicapped client Saturday night.

Murdoch Center's staff immediately reached out to Butner Public Safety to report the incident.

Butner Public Safety Detective Sergeant NL Williams investigated the incident from March 10 and found that video footage showed Amadou Kalleh, of Raleigh, kicking a 39-year-old male client three times.

After the investigation, Sgt. Williams obtained a warrant on the suspected employee for felony assault on a handicapped person.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office handed Kalleh his warrant on Friday, March 16.

Kalleh was placed in the Wake County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
assaultButnerWake County
Top Stories
Texas mother missing since 2016 arrested at WakeMed in Raleigh
Sheriff: Student shooter dead after attack at Maryland HS
Snow prediction: Snowfall stays north, light accumulation for Triangle
Woman injured after crashing car into Durham overpass bridge
Three Wake Forest schools under 'community lockdown' after threat
Low visibility, wet roads slow morning commute
Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban; nation's toughest
World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
Show More
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
2 seriously injured in motorcycle crash near NC State
Church, Five Points residents meet over plan to raze houses for parking lot
Tillis, NCGOP scrutinized for ties to Facebook data breach firm
Many questions remain in death of young Garner mom found in ditch
More News
Photos
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
American Idol talent from North Carolina
More Photos