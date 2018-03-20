Butner employee accused of assaulting handicapped client

An employee at the Murdoch Developmental Center in Butner, North Carolina is accused of assaulting a handicapped client Saturday night.Murdoch Center's staff immediately reached out to Butner Public Safety to report the incident.Butner Public Safety Detective Sergeant NL Williams investigated the incident from March 10 and found that video footage showed Amadou Kalleh, of Raleigh, kicking a 39-year-old male client three times.After the investigation, Sgt. Williams obtained a warrant on the suspected employee for felony assault on a handicapped person.The Wake County Sheriff's Office handed Kalleh his warrant on Friday, March 16.Kalleh was placed in the Wake County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.