California hit-and-run suspect 'caught' while trying to flee

EMBED </>More Videos

A hit-and-run suspect got "caught" by more than just the police in Pico Rivera over the weekend. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
PICO RIVERA, California --
A hit-and-run suspect got "caught" by more than just the police in Pico Rivera over the weekend.

Pico Rivera sheriff's officials said the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run crash shortly before 11 a.m. outside Valencia Elementary School in the 9200 block of Cosgrove Street and tried to run away onto school grounds.

As he tried to make a run for it, the suspect's pants got caught on the school's fence. He was left hanging with his pants pulled down for everyone to see.

There was no word on what charges he could face.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
arresthit and runviralFunny photosPico RiveraLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man shot at Durham Burger King
Boy on meds hit, killed on I-77 while sleepwalking
Manufacturer: Corrosion caused thrill ride to break apart
Deputies find 'special prize' stashed inside cereal boxes
Parents reminded of back to school vaccines
Mother and six-year-old daughter killed after crashing into pond in Sanford
GM recalls 800,000 pickup trucks for steering defect
Crash on I-40 west causes congestion
Show More
Exclusive: Family of Wake County hit-and-run victim wants justice
High school teacher accused of molesting 8 students
Elderly man hit in Durham
Philadelphia-bound flight encounters turbulence, injuring 10
Ivy League schools brace for scrutiny of race in admissions
More News
Top Video
Parents reminded of back to school vaccines
Man shot at Durham Burger King
Exclusive: Family of Wake County hit-and-run victim wants justice
100+ motorcycles roll to help injured deputy
More Video