California man arrested for taking stolen fire truck on joy ride

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters were working to extinguish a brush fire when a man got inside one of their unoccupied firetrucks and took off. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ORVILLE, Calif. --
A man in California is behind bars after taking a fire truck on a joy ride.

Authorities said it all started while firefighters were working to extinguish a brush fire in Sacramento County.

They said the man got inside one of their unoccupied fire trucks and took off.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Not far down the road, police said the suspect picked up a woman before resuming his high-speed drive.

Authorities chased the pair for about two hours before the man was taken into custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasefirefightersarresthigh-speed chasefire departmentsNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Manhunt underway after Caldwell Co. deputy shot during traffic stop
6-month-old dies after being left in hot car at park for hours
What you shouldn't buy on Prime Day
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Halifax County
Father of 43 children found beaten in Chicago home
Trump to Putin: The world wants us to get along
Teen injured after falling 25 feet at Eno River Rock Quarry
Adult and child injured in Fayetteville house fire
Show More
Report: Durham man found shot in car
Body found in Raleigh identified as 21-year-old man
Durham police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
Robeson County deputies respond to fatal work accident at Campbell Soup facility
Chicago woman says CVS manager called police over wrong coupon
More News