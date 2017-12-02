Campus officials: UNC-Chapel Hill student dies

CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --Campus officials confirm that a UNC-Chapel Hill student has died.
In a message sent to students, the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Officials Winston Crisp said the student was a resident of Hinton James Residence Hall.
The situation is under police investigation.
Crisp noted that no suspicious circumstances were reported and at no time was there danger to the Hinton James Residence Hall or greater campus community.
There will be counseling services provided for students and staff.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.