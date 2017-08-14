Candlelight vigil planned in Raleigh for Charlottesville victims

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A candlelight vigil is planned for 7:30 p.m. Monday at 1500 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Raleigh for the victims of this weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Authorities have identified 32-year-old Heather Heyer as the woman who was killed after a car rammed into a group protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered for a rally in the small college town.

The car's driver, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., who also injured 19 others, was charged with second-degree murder and other counts.

A close friend of Heyer's she cared about people and stood up for equality.

Marissa Blair said Sunday night at a vigil where the crash happened that Heather Heyer's death was "an act of terror." She says it's a hate crime and should be treated as such.

Blair says she was with Heyer when the crash happened. She says the driver "barreled down," and she could hear the wheels as he accelerated. She says the driver "deserves everything he gets and more."

The Associated Press contributed to this report
