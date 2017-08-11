Cape Fear body probably not missing woman, deputies say

Deputies are awaiting an autopsy on a body found in the Cape Fear River.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Cumberland County deputies and Fayetteville Police don't yet know the identity of a body found Thursday in the Cape Fear River.

But they have concluded it's not the body of a woman shot by her ex-husband last month.

Friday evening, deputies said they were fairly confident the victim is not 28-year-old Heather Carter, who disappeared July 12 after being kidnapped by her ex-husband.

The former spouse, Jimmy Lee Proffitt, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping and a list of other charges. He remains behind bars and refuses to talk to authorities.

Sheriff's investigators hope the state medical examiner can tell them who the woman in the river is, as well as when and how she died.

Rescue crews brought the woman's body ashore at the Person Street boat ramp.

The Cape Fear River is low now, and investigators say that may have helped uncover the body.

A fisherman spotted the body about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It was tangled in a tree near Carvers Falls Road.
