ALDI hiring for Cary, Apex locations

FILE: Aldi location (Shutterstock)

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
On Wednesday, April 18, ALDI will host a hiring event in Cary for its new stores in Cary and Apex.

The grocery store chain is searching for Store Associates for its new locations.

This event will offer prospective employees the chance to apply and ask questions.

The hiring event will run from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the ALDI on Green Level Church Road in Cary.

Salary/Wages: $12.50/hour

Job Requirements:

  • Must be 18 years or older to apply

  • High school diploma or GED preferred

  • Drug screening and background check

  • Must be available to work anytime between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., Monday - Sunday

  • Retail experience preferred

  • Ability to lift 45 pounds
