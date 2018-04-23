Harley-Davidson is looking for summer interns with a need for speed - well, a need for adventure.
In their 12-week #findyourfreedom summer internship, the company is giving interns a "hands-on experience in integrated marketing communications."
Eight college students will have the opportunity to ride bikes and share their experiences through social media and in-person work events.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Not only will the students be compensated, but they also get to keep the motorcycles at the end of the program, yep, that's right - a free bike.
"We'll teach you to ride, give you a bike and pay you to discover motorcycle culture while you find your freedom on the open road," the company said on their website. "And at the end of it all, you'll get to keep a bike."
Applicants must be a junior and senior level college students (or equivalent) or recent graduates looking to pursue a career in social media. They must be 18 years or older.
A full list of job requirements can be found on the company's website.
Related Topics:
careersinternshipmotorcyclesjobs
careersinternshipmotorcyclesjobs