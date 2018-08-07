CAREERS

Skip the office: Amazon looking to fill more than 200 work-from-home jobs

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon is looking to fill more than 200 work-from-home jobs.

You can get the perks of an Amazon discount without being a Prime member, plus you can work from home.

Do we have your attention, yet?

Amazon wants to hire people to fill more than 200 virtual "work-from-home" jobs, and most of those positions are full-time.

The online retailer is looking to hire in areas such as customer service, sales and human resources.

More on ABC11: Amazon to help entrepreneurs start delivery businesses

If you get one of the full-time gigs, you'll be eligible for medical and dental benefits, paid time off, holiday overtime pay and more.

Amazon also added the benefits of maternal and paternal leave, adoption assistance and of course, discounts.

While working for an Amazon virtual location means you don't have to head into an office, the company says opportunities aren't available everywhere.

Ready to work from your couch?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careerstechnologyamazonjobs
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
City of Raleigh needs crossing guards before start of new school year
Job openings at ABC11
Florida teacher quits job to become full-time shopper
Kardashians hiring email marketing manager in LA
More Careers
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News