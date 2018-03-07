CAREERS

Wake Tech receives million dollar donation to nursing school

EMBED </>More Videos

The Wake Tech Community College just received one of the largest donor giftt's it's ever received.

By
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Wake Technical Community College has received one of the largest donor gifts ever - a million dollars, over several years, for its nursing program.

Because of this donation, the building was able to be renamed to the nursing school for Martha Mann Smith.

Smith was once a nurse.

"And that was the hardest work, but the most fun I ever had I reckon," said Smith.

She met her husband through her job. He was a patient while she worked at Rex Hospital years ago. He had a 2x4 stuck in his leg, and Smith didn't think he would make it.

She was cleaning his room when a bottle of Ajax fell under his bed.

"And I got down on all fours and went under the bed and the preacher came," she said, "And he talked to Luis, and I found out what his name was, that he was at State College, where his parents were and what they did and everything. I learned a lot under the bed," she said laughing.

Martha's time caring for others inspired her million dollar donation to Wake Tech for scholarships, faculty pay and new technology.

"Just in Wake County alone, of course, the population is growing, but with that, there's also an increase in demand in nursing," health science dean, Dr. Molly Curry said.

According to the school, there is already a shortage in qualified nursing faculty, and there may be a shortage in nurses in next five years - as the average age of the workforce is 48 - but with this new donation, the school is excited about the possibilities.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
careersabc11 togethernursesWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
How to spot a work from home job scam
Average NC teacher pay hits $50K a year for first time
Job openings at ABC11
FedEx's first black female pilot reflects on her journey
More Careers
Top Stories
Raleigh church plans parking lot, forcing residents to move
Fayetteville gang leader sentenced to 35 years
Carolina Hurricanes remove Ron Francis from GM role
Police: 1 killed, another student hurt in Alabama school shooting
S.C. Senate empowers state to use electric chair
How to spot a work from home job scam
Florida school shooting suspect formally charged with 17 counts of murder
Durham sheriff's deputy shoots, kills dog during service call
Show More
Nash County school resource officers train for active shooter
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
Greensboro man arrested after allegedly raping young family member
Man forces son to run to school in the rain for bullying
Man injured after diesel truck overturns in Johnston County
More News
Top Video
News Digest for March 7, 2018
Raleigh church plans parking lot, forcing residents to move
Durham sheriff's deputy shoots, kills dog during service call
Fayetteville gang leader sentenced to 35 years
More Video