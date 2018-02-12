Cary man charged with attempted murder of a 4-year-old

The Cary Police Department has charged Ronald Frazier, 27, with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse.The investigation began on February 8 when a woman brought her 4-year-old child to WakeMed Cary with severe injuries.The hospital staff alerted the Cary Police Department to the injuries, per protocol.Frazier was later arrested for assault on a female and felony strangulation, stemming from a separate, but possibly related incident, according to police.He is being held at the Wake County Public Safety Center.