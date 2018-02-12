Cary man charged with attempted murder of a 4-year-old

The Cary Police Department has charged Ronald Frazier, 27, with attempted first degree murder and felony child abuse.

The Cary Police Department has charged Ronald Frazier, 27, with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse.

The investigation began on February 8 when a woman brought her 4-year-old child to WakeMed Cary with severe injuries.

The hospital staff alerted the Cary Police Department to the injuries, per protocol.

Frazier was later arrested for assault on a female and felony strangulation, stemming from a separate, but possibly related incident, according to police.

He is being held at the Wake County Public Safety Center.
