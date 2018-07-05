Cary police looking for man accused in at least five business break-ins

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a series of burglaries in the Park Town Commons and Alston Town Center shopping areas on Highway 55. (WTVD)

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a series of burglaries in the Park Town Commons and Alston Town Center shopping areas on Highway 55.

A total of five businesses were broken into and stripped of cash.

In one case, a cash register was taken.

The suspect entered through the rear doors, causing minor damage to each location in the process.

The following businesses were broken into: Menchie's, 7169 O'Kelly Chapel Road; Penn Station Subs, 5036 Arco St.; Signature Nail Spa, 7173 O'Kelly Chapel Road; Supercuts, 7175 O'Kelly Chapel Road; and Sport Clips, 1231 Parkside Main St.

Each of these businesses was closed at the time of the break-ins and there are no reported injuries related to these cases.

"Profit margin for all small businesses is going to be very small, so any time they take a hit like this it can be very dramatic to their business," said Captain Randall Rhyne with the Cary Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division.

Police need help identifying the suspect and are asking people for help. Tips can be reported anonymously to Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.

For crime prevention tips, see the Police Department section of www.townofcary.org or call (919) 469-4324. For real-time crime updates, follow the Town of Cary's Safety feed on Twitter @TOC_Safety.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberybreak-incrimeburglaryCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man shoots woman, turns gun on self in Brier Creek home
Pilot suffers minor injury after plane crash near Louisburg airport
Scott Pruitt resigns as EPA head; successor a coal mining insider
Virginia couple charged after 12 pounds of pot discovered at RDU
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed during crash in Zebulon
Fayetteville officer on leave after fight at adult entertainment club
New warning after Raleigh mother loses townhouse to grill fire
24-year-old accused of killing 7-month-old she was babysitting
Show More
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
Mom shoots man trying to steal SUV with her kids inside
Fayetteville police identify officer involved in fatal shooting
Teen falls 125 feet to death at NC waterfall
Girl reportedly bitten by shark near Myrtle Beach pier
More News