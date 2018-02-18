Cary police seek suspect wanted for burglary, sexual assault of elderly woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Cary police are seeking a man they say is "armed and dangerous" after he broke into a senior living home and sexually assaulted an elderly woman on Saturday morning. (WTVD)

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Cary police are seeking a man they say is "armed and dangerous" after he broke into a senior living home and sexually assaulted an elderly woman on Saturday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities said they already have warrants out for 35-year-old Antwain Lamar Dennis. Police have described him as a black male, 5'6'', 175 pounds, often wearing a camouflage jacket.

Officers responded to the call at Woodland Terrace at 300 Kildaire Woods Drive just before 12:30 a.m.

Dennis is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree forcible rape, and first-degree kidnapping charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Town of Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
burglarysex assaultCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wake Forest police seek suspect in Walgreens robbery
DPAC unveils new season: Win a trip to NYC
Family that took in Fla. suspect to appear on Good Morning America
Bomb threat reported at Wake Forest Harris Teeter
Crews rescue 2 men and dog from Roanoke River
Make schools great again: Mom of Fla. victim's call to action
Brawl breaks out on cruise after passenger steps on flip flop
Search on for person who left dead baby in trash can
Show More
Man charged in north Raleigh shooting
Principal has emotional message after Fla. school shooting
In wake of Fla. school shooting, survivors demand change
Multiple families displaced after Raleigh apartment fire
13 killed in helicopter crash after Mexican earthquake
More News
Top Video
DPAC unveils new season: Win a trip to NYC
Warrior Tech hosts Ultimate Ninja Area Qualifier
New film documents racial disparities during biker weeks
Man charged in north Raleigh shooting
More Video