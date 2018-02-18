CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --Cary police are seeking a man they say is "armed and dangerous" after he broke into a senior living home and sexually assaulted an elderly woman on Saturday morning.
Authorities said they already have warrants out for 35-year-old Antwain Lamar Dennis. Police have described him as a black male, 5'6'', 175 pounds, often wearing a camouflage jacket.
Officers responded to the call at Woodland Terrace at 300 Kildaire Woods Drive just before 12:30 a.m.
Dennis is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree forcible rape, and first-degree kidnapping charges.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Town of Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.