Cary voted 13th best city for soccer fans

Adam Frary
Where are the best places in America to live for soccer fans? According to WalletHub, Cary ranks as the 13th best city for soccer fans.

Cary is home to North Carolina FC, North Carolina Courage, and numerous soccer clubs from toddlers to adults.

WakeMed Soccer park hosts teams from all around the world and the Triangle, including ACC college matchups, mostly with the NC State Wolfpack teams.

To determine the top spots for soccer fandom, WalletHub compared nearly 300 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional soccer team across six divisions and examined each based on 63 key metrics.

Los Angeles took the top spot, with Orlando, Seattle, Portland, and New York making the top five.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-boyfriend accused in murder of Durham HS student pleads guilty
Durham creates racial equity task force
NC High School receptionist slays her last PA announcement before summer
Men accused of robbing Walmart at gunpoint, stealing beer and pork skins
Kroger employee with cerebral palsy looking for new opportunity following store closure
Crime lab firearms examiner injured when gun accidentally goes off
Raleigh couple thankful to be home after medical emergency abroad
NC lawmakers to discuss bill that would look at reducing student testing
Show More
New report pinpoints best and worst phone zones around the Triangle
Kroger closing all 14 stores in Raleigh, Durham
Full to capacity: Pets at Harnett County Animal Shelter need loving homes
Details emerge on drowning accident of Bode Miller's daughter
Proposal to split California into 3 states makes November ballot
More News