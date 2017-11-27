Chapel Hill dump truck driver causes 1,300 to lose power; gets arrested for reckless driving

EMBED </>More Videos

Downed power line closes US- 64 in Wake County (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
More than 1,300 people in Apex are without power due to downed power lines across US-64.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. after a dump truck hit a power pole near Jenks Road, causing the lines to drop.

According to police, Ashuntee Baker, 34, of Chapel Hill, failed to lower the dump bed from a previous stop, causing the bed to strike the power lines and pull them down.

The road was closed until the early evening.

Click for traffic

Baker was charged with reckless driving and no operator's license.
----------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
power outagetrafficApex
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prosecution: Teen killed Marine veteran while out on bond
NC woman wins $2M Powerball, gives winnings to family
Duke Energy wants to pass coal-ash cleanup costs to you
Cary church's LGBTQ sign vandalized
How to protect your holiday packages from thieves
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in Onslow County
Duke reviews safety measures following armed robbery
Trump, honoring Navajos, revives 'Pocahontas' jab at Warren
Show More
New scam that gives you flowers and wine
Check out the Triangle's hot new ice sport
180 women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas
Dog reunited with owner after Johnston County crash
International Space Station Visible this Week
More News
Top Video
How to protect your holiday packages from thieves
Duke reviews safety measures following armed robbery
Cary church's LGBTQ sign vandalized
Check out the Triangle's hot new ice sport
More Video