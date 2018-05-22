Chapel Hill police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Camelot Village

Keon Tramel Council

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Chapel Hill police have arrested the suspect accused of fatally shooting a man Thursday at Camelot Village Apartments.

Officers, along with the U.S. Marshal Joint Fugitive Task Force, arrested 21-year-old Keon Council and charged him with the murder of Mark David Stiles.

Council was booked into the Orange County Jail under a $1,250,000 secured bond.

Officials believe the shooting occurred after a dispute between Council and the victim.

Stiles, 52, of Chapel Hill, was found shot the J building of the apartment complex around 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill police investigate Camelot Village shooting as homicide
Chapel Hill Police are investigating the shooting at Camelot Village Apartments on Thursday as a homicide.


He was transported to UNC Hospitals where he died Friday morning.
