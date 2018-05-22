Chapel Hill police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Camelot Village

Chapel Hill police have arrested the suspect accused of fatally shooting a man Thursday at Camelot Village Apartments.Officers, along with the U.S. Marshal Joint Fugitive Task Force, arrested 21-year-old Keon Council and charged him with the murder of Mark David Stiles.Council was booked into the Orange County Jail under a $1,250,000 secured bond.Officials believe the shooting occurred after a dispute between Council and the victim.Stiles, 52, of Chapel Hill, was found shot the J building of the apartment complex around 7:30 p.m.He was transported to UNC Hospitals where he died Friday morning.