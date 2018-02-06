Chapel Hill police make arrests in armed robbery

From left: Sean Thomas Klinek and Joshua Allen Chavis (Chapel Hill Police Department)

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
The Chapel Hill Police Department has arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Joshua Allen Chavis, 28, of Raleigh, and Sean Thomas Klinek, 27, of Apex, were both charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Around 4 p.m. officers were called to the Glen Lennox Family Fare BP gas station in the 1200 block of Raleigh Road.

Police say a man armed with a gun, wearing dark clothing and a mask robbed the business. The suspect then fled the store, where a nearby officer saw the man wearing clothing that matched the description enter into a truck nearby. The man then removed his clothing and hid in the seat.

Officers recovered the clothing, two weapons and the money stolen from the business during a traffic stop.

The two suspects were arrested without incident.

Chavis and Klinek are being held at the Orange County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chapel hill newsorange county newsarmed robberyChapel HillOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News