Chapel Hill Police: Son killed mom inside home for sale

Chopper 11 HD was over the home where the two bodies were found.

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Chapel Hill police said Thursday there are new developments in the case of a mother and son found dead inside a home on Deming Road on October 12.

Police said they believe Margaret Montgomery Gibson, 86, was killed by her son, Eric Dana Gibson, 58.

Police said Eric Gibson's cause of death is still pending autopsy and toxicology results.

Police said earlier there were no visible signs of forced entry into the home.

The case remains under investigation.

The bodies were discovered on October 12 by a Realtor.

