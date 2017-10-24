Chatham County man charged with solicitation of a child

A Bear Creek man is behind bars Tuesday after the Chatham County Sheriff's Office arrested him in connection with a sex crime involving a child.Ryan Charles Solowsky, 23, of the 200 block of Herring Path, has been charged with one count of felony solicitation of a child by computer/other electronic device.Deputies began an investigation after they received a report in February that Solowsky was sending inappropriate messages to a child via cell phone.Investigators retrieved and reviewed the message and found evidence that he enticed the child to commit an unlawful sexual act, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.Solowsky was given a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on November 20.