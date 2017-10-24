Chatham County man charged with solicitation of a child

Ryan Charles Solowsky (Chatham County Sheriff's Office)

PITTSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Bear Creek man is behind bars Tuesday after the Chatham County Sheriff's Office arrested him in connection with a sex crime involving a child.

Ryan Charles Solowsky, 23, of the 200 block of Herring Path, has been charged with one count of felony solicitation of a child by computer/other electronic device.

Deputies began an investigation after they received a report in February that Solowsky was sending inappropriate messages to a child via cell phone.

Investigators retrieved and reviewed the message and found evidence that he enticed the child to commit an unlawful sexual act, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Solowsky was given a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on November 20.
