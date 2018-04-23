Child's body found in suitcase along train tracks in Jersey City identified as missing 2-year-old from Virginia

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --
Authorities investigating the gruesome discovery of a child's body found in a suitcase along the train tracks in New Jersey have identified the victim as a missing 2-year-old girl from Virginia.

The body of Te'Myah Plummer was found around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, under the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge at the end of Van Wagenen Avenue in Jersey City.

Police in Richmond, Virginia, had announced in March that they were seeking the public's help in locating Plummer and her father, Travis Plummer. They had last been seen in August.

It was believed they may have relocated to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, North Carolina area, or perhaps Jersey City. At the time, they did not believe either was in any danger.

Now that the girl's remains have been located, police are searching for the father.

Travis Plummer, 37, is described as a black male, 5-foot-8 and 250 pounds with a medium complexion.

Anyone who could share information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact police.
