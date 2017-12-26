  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Harnett County woman killed in Christmas Eve house fire

By
LILLINGTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats told ABC11 on Tuesday that he "suspects" the Christmas tree in a house fire that left a woman dead on Christmas Eve.

Officials said the fire started just after 10:15 Sunday evening in the 100 block of Supreme Drive.



Sarah Beddingfield, 68, was found dead inside of the residence.

Authorities said four people were inside of the home at the time - two people suffered burns, one of whom was taken to UNC Hospital for treatment.

The house is considered a total loss.

Members from several fire departments, members of the Harnett County Fire Marshall's Office, Harnett County EMS, and Red Cross were on scene.

Coats said an official cause of the fire won't be released until Wednesday.
