A Clayton man is behind bars after police said they found him preparing drugs with a newborn in his house during a drug bust on Wednesday.According to police, the man was arrested during a months-long operation to help curb drug activity in the town.The Clayton Police Narcotics Unit seized 33 bags or "stamps" of heroin and a half ounce of marijuana from the home in the Lionsgate community.Detectives said Asa Warf, 37, was "cutting" heroin as they arrived to serve the warrant on Tuscarora Lane.Reports show there was a newborn baby in the house, as well an elderly man with dementia.Clayton police said they have received several complaints about drug activity at this residence.Warf is charged with possession with intent to sell and distribute heroin within 1,000 feet of a daycare, manufacturing heroin within 1,000 feet of a daycare, and possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a daycare.He's being held on a $125,000 secured bond.