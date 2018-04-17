NATIONAL GUARD

280 North Carolina National Guardsmen deploy to Afghanistan

EMBED </>More Videos

Loved ones of soldiers deploying to Afghanistan attended a deployment ceremony Tuesday. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Loved ones of soldiers deploying to Afghanistan attended a deployment ceremony at Hope Community Church in Raleigh Tuesday.


The 280 members of the North Carolina National Guard aviation units will be part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Sgt. Thomas Mullaney said he's looking forward to serving his country overseas but will miss his family.

"When I come home from work at night, my wife usually has the door open waiting for me to walk in," Sgt. Mullaney, of the 1-130th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion said. "That's something I'll miss next year."

"I am very torn up about it," said his wife, Angela. "This is our second deployment and it doesn't get any easier."

Major General Gregory Lusk, Adjutant General, spoke during the ceremony.

"You're going to go to a place in the world that very few people have touched foot on and you're going to come back with some remarkable experiences," Major General Lusk told the troops.

The soldiers from the 1-130th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion and DET 1 B/638th Aviation Support Battalion will go to Fort Hood, Texas, this weekend. They'll be there for two to three months for more training and to starting getting used to the climate in the Middle East. They'll deploy to Afghanistan for about nine months.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsnational guardRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NATIONAL GUARD
Audit: National Guard soldiers overpaid during Hurricane Matthew relief
President Trump signs proclamation directing National Guard to be deployed to the US-Mexico border.
NC National Guardsmen return home from Puerto Rico
North Carolina soldiers deploying to Iraq, Kuwait
More national guard
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
NC highway marker to honor refuge for Jews fleeing Germany
Strahan makes Raleigh visit for Women's Empowerment
Lego convention comes to Raleigh this weekend
Raleigh mom, special needs son receive much needed helping hand
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Orange County man charged with dog fighting after 30 dogs seized
1 dead after Southwest plane makes emergency landing at PHL
Viral video of Fla. man now affecting business in Jacksonville, N.C.
North Carolina city councilwoman expresses doubt about 9/11
Passenger on Southwest plane: We started saying our goodbyes
Meet 94-year-old Alma Boykin, a beloved volunteer at Hunter Elementary
How to help Greensboro tornado victims
The IRS website to make payments is down. Here are some other ways to pay
Show More
Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias education
NC one of 10 states where FEMA will embed with state authorities
Scammers target cell phone users claiming account is suspended
Supreme Court strikes down as vague part of immigration law
After a REALLY cold Tuesday morning, a warm-up is coming tomorrow!
More News