44th annual Crop Walk in Durham

DURHAM, NC --On Sunday, March 25, thousands of people will walk through Durham in an effort to end hunger.
The 44th annual Crop Walk starts at 2:30 p.m. in front of the Duke Chapel.
Last year, the walk raised nearly $150,000, and this year's goal is $170,000.
About 20 percent of that money will stay right here in Durham to support food pantries and other agencies.
This year's theme is peace, love, and respect for everyone.
