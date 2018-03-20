  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

44th annual Crop Walk in Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

The 44th Annual Durham Crop Hunger Walk is Sunday, March 25 in the Bull City.

DURHAM, NC --
On Sunday, March 25, thousands of people will walk through Durham in an effort to end hunger.

The 44th annual Crop Walk starts at 2:30 p.m. in front of the Duke Chapel.

Last year, the walk raised nearly $150,000, and this year's goal is $170,000.

About 20 percent of that money will stay right here in Durham to support food pantries and other agencies.

This year's theme is peace, love, and respect for everyone.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Crop Walk.

For more information click here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventshungereventsDurhamDurham County
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Family of young Garner mom found dead: 'We just want answers'
Snow prediction: Snowfall stays north, light accumulation for Triangle
Texas mother missing since 2016 arrested at WakeMed in Raleigh
Person injured in officer-involved shooting in Timberlake
Unlicensed Raleigh contractor leaves homeowner with unfinished job
NC woman charged after nude photos of ex-boyfriend posted online
3 arrested in string of break-ins of more than 50 homes in 12 counties
New scam requests money to clear criminal record
Show More
Student suspect dead, girl critical, boy stable after Maryland school shooting
Durham Police arrest suspect in Family Dollar armed robbery
Orbitz: legacy travel booking platform likely hacked
Woman injured after crashing car into Durham overpass bridge
Three Wake Forest schools under 'community lockdown' after threat
More News
Top Video
Family of young Garner mom found dead: 'We just want answers'
3 arrested in string of break-ins of more than 50 homes in 12 counties
Student suspect dead, girl critical, boy stable after Maryland school shooting
Woman injured after crashing car into Durham overpass bridge
More Video