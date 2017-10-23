RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

ABC11 chosen as broadcast partner for Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
We're pleased to announce that the Greater Raleigh Merchant's Association and Shop Local Raleigh have chosen ABC11 as the official broadcast partner for the Raleigh Christmas Parade.



You can watch the annual event live on ABC11 and ABC11.com November 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The announcement was made in downtown Raleigh Monday.


This will be the 73rd year for the parade which brings more than 65,000 downtown to watch the floats, balloons, and marching bands go by.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD A PARADE MAP

The parade begins on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Street, proceeds to the State Capitol, turns right onto Salisbury Street, turns left onto Morgan St., turns right onto Fayetteville St., and continues to Lenoir Street where it disbands.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

PICTURES FROM THE 2016 PARADE
