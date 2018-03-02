COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Apex United Methodist Church hosts Prom Shoppe with free dresses

EMBED </>More Videos

Dresses are donated by individuals and stores in the community.

By
APEX, NC (WTVD) --
For the 10th year, Apex United Methodist Church will host a Prom Shoppe distributing free dresses for young women in need.

"The Prom Shoppe is a two-day event we have every year where girls in our area or outside the area can come and get a dress, shoes, makeup, jewelry, everything they need for the prom at no cost to them," explained Stacy Kivett, Prom Shoppe mission leader.

Dresses are donated by individuals and stores in the community. Many of the dresses are brand new and donations will still be taken until the day of the event. Kivett says sizes 14 and up are especially needed as well as shoes size nine and up.

Prom Shoppe will be located at the Apex United Methodist Church on March 16 and 17.



Referrals are not required to get a dress.

"We want any girl who wants to go to her prom but maybe this isn't a priority financially to be able to go," explained Kivett.

"So, this is a chance for her to come and we have a great time, dressing rooms, balloons, music, a great fun atmosphere where she can come and go through hundreds and hundreds of dresses and have a really great time and still feel like a princess that night."

When: Friday March 16, 2018 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday March 17, 2018 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Apex United Methodist Church
100 S. Hughes Street, Apex, North Carolina
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsdressespromApex
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
History in neon: The Triangle's vintage signs
Durham arts: Exploring Marvel's 'Black Panther' this spring
Holi celebration brings smiles to the Triangle
Soiree - Studio 25 raising money for Cumberland Co. children
More Community & Events
Top Stories
First responders cope with grief after futile effort to save infant
I-Team: Triangle rarely punishes handicap parking violations
Moore County drone finds missing 11-year-old girl
'There's still time for activity to increase:' NC DHHS warns of flu
Durham Police ID woman struck in hit-and-run, search for vehicle
13 questions about guns in the United States and the surprising answers
'America's Pastor' Rev. Billy Graham laid to rest
Update: Missing UNC national title sign found
Show More
High Wind Warning issued for Triangle-area
Students at Carrboro High School dismissed early due to power outage
Nor'easter, high winds cancel 29 flights at RDU
Illinois authorities say 1 of 2 victims in Central Michigan U shooting was a police officer
South Carolina man accused of mailing false bombs to teen
More News
Top Video
News digest for March 2, 2018
First responders cope with grief after futile effort to save infant
Moore County drone finds missing 11-year-old girl
'There's still time for activity to increase:' NC DHHS warns of flu
More Video