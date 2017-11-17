ABC11 TOGETHER

BBQ Festival raising money for Communities in Schools of Cumberland Co.

Mark Falgout
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Pigs will fly in Fayetteville on Saturday, November 18. The 5th Annual When Pigs Fly All-American BBQ Festival will take place at Festival Park from 12 pm to 6 pm. The festival features award-winning pitmasters competing for prizes.

Proceeds from When Pigs Fly will go to Communities in Schools of Cumberland County, and it allows CIS to hire motivated professionals to work in schools to help at-risk children show up on time, stay in school, develop self-esteem and succeed in life.

Festival tickets are $5, and admission is free for Cumberland County school employees with an ID.

