BBQ Festival raising money for Communities in Schools of Cumberland Co.

Pigs will fly in Fayetteville on Saturday, November 18. The 5th Annual When Pigs Fly All-American BBQ Festival will take place at Festival Park from 12 pm to 6 pm. The festival features award-winning pitmasters competing for prizes.Proceeds from When Pigs Fly will go to, and it allows CIS to hire motivated professionals to work in schools to help at-risk children show up on time, stay in school, develop self-esteem and succeed in life.Festival tickets are $5, and admission is free for Cumberland County school employees with an ID.