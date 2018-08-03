COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Boy, 11, travels more than 6,000 miles without family to NC for prosthetic leg

EMBED </>More Videos

Child travels more than 6,000 miles to get fitted for prosthetic leg

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Thanks to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, Ahmad Ostaz, 11, was able to travel more than 6,000 miles from his home outside Ramallah in the West Bank to Chapel Hill to get fitted for a new prosthetic leg.

Ahmad made the trip without any family members.

"Ahmad traveled here alone, but he was accompanied by a PCRF volunteer from Jordan to Chicago, then from Chicago to Raleigh, he was on his own and he was met by volunteers here," explained PCRF volunteer Lena Handoush.



Handoush is part of the Raleigh Chapter of the PCRF. She and other volunteers, including a host family for Ostaz, are helping care for him and translate Arabic for Ostaz while he is in North Carolina.

Atlantic Prosthetics and Orthotics in Chapel Hill is providing the prosthetic leg for Ostaz.

He was born with a leg deformity that required amputation and he wasn't able to replace the one he's used for years in his hometown.



"He was having trouble going down stairs, he wanted to participate in soccer and he wasn't able to do that," explained Atlantic Prosthetics and Orthotics clinical manager Brandon Barham.

"It's been a challenge because we know when we send him home he's not going to have very much support over there so we need everything to be right for a while," Barham said.

Barham explained Ostaz's new prosthetic will have hydraulic controls so it will allow Ostaz to do many things much easier, including running.

Barham showed Ostaz some of the designs he can have on his permanent replacement once it is finished, including superheroes or other characters.

Through a translator, Ostaz smiled and said he is leaning toward having the flag of Palestine on his new prosthetic to proudly show it off when he returns home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsprostheticchildrenfeel goodChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Uncertainty lingers for Spring Lake residents, now 90 days without running water
Parties raising money for Durham Central Park
Triangle women support kids in 'Back to School' event
Speed on display at Sir Walter Miler held in Raleigh
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News