RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --ABC11 is highlighting some of the participants in the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh including the Cary YMCA SuperSkippers.
Founded in 1994, the SuperSkippers are a competition jump rope team, dedicated to promoting physical fitness through jump rope as a lifetime sport and fostering confidence, discipline, responsibility, and leadership.
Located in Cary, the team competes in regional, national, and international competitions throughout the year. They have won dozens of national medals in the USA Jump Rope Nationals and AAU Junior Olympics. For the past 5 years, they have placed First Overall at the USA Jump Rope Nationals in Speed, Freestyle, and Overall Team competition.
The team trains three days/week, increasing to five days/week when preparing for competitions, working to improve speed, endurance, strength and freestyle skills. They also host several clinics and summer camps at the Cary YMCA.
The SuperSkippers will take part in the parade on November 18 at 9:40 a.m.
