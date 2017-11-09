COMMUNITY & EVENTS

City Barbecue again offering free meals on Veterans Day to those who served

Pulled pork sandwiches (Matthew Mead)

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
City Barbeque will once again commemorate Veterans Day by treating veterans and troops to a meal.

All day on Saturday, veterans and military men & women get a free sandwich, two sides and a regular beverage, applicable on either dine-in or carryout orders at every City Barbeque location.

"We're honored every day by the courage, service, and sacrifice of our military men and women," said Rick Malir, CEO and founder of City Barbeque. "It's so important to us here at City Barbeque to show our appreciation - we're excited to share a meal and our thanks on November 11, and to spend some quality time with those who serve."

City Barbeque raises money throughout the year for veterans' causes. The company has raised $37,500 to date for the Resurrecting Lives Foundation, who works to support the estimated 20-25 percent of troops returning from Iraq and Afghanistan with traumatic brain injury.

City Barbeque has also made significant donations to Mission 22, a campaign dedicated to awareness and treatment of the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injuries that lead 22 veterans here at home to take their lives every day.

To learn about the Resurrecting Lives Foundation, visit resurrectinglives.org; for more about Mission 22, visit mission22.com.
