Color Run raises money for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Color Run 5K Benefits Make-A-Wish Foundation (WTVD)

Mark Falgout
WAKE FOREST (WTVD) --
On Saturday, November 18, a colorful 5K race in Wake Forest will help brighten the day for many sick children. The Hasentree Color Run 5K will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation Eastern North Carolina.

The course weaves around the scenic Hasentree Lake and features breathtaking golf course views. Participants are encouraged to wear white as you never know where you'll be blasted by color.

The race starts at 9:10 am at the Hasentree Clubhouse, 1200 Keith Road in Wake Forest.

Click here for more information
