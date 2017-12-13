We see it every year - frigid temperatures; snow and ice blanketing much of North Carolina.The winter weather leaves many living out in the elements freezing and desperate to seek shelter."We're pushing to help clothe them and give them something to keep them warm," said Cover Me Campaign organizer, Trevone McNeil. "We're able to help give the assistance to those in need sleeping out under the bridges and in the woods, those who don't have anything."It all started about six years ago.Since then, the effort has grown tremendously reaching people all over Cumberland County.So far, more than 300 coats and blankets have been collected this year.