COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fayetteville's 'Cover Me Campaign' offers warmth to those in need

A coat can be a matter of life and death for someone without a home as temperatures are expected to dip into the teens tonight. (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
We see it every year - frigid temperatures; snow and ice blanketing much of North Carolina.

The winter weather leaves many living out in the elements freezing and desperate to seek shelter.

"We're pushing to help clothe them and give them something to keep them warm," said Cover Me Campaign organizer, Trevone McNeil. "We're able to help give the assistance to those in need sleeping out under the bridges and in the woods, those who don't have anything."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It all started about six years ago.

Since then, the effort has grown tremendously reaching people all over Cumberland County.

So far, more than 300 coats and blankets have been collected this year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventshomelessfeel goodact of kindnessFayettevillefayetteville newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Raleigh businesses team up to collect coats for homeless
Homeowner? Insurance rate could increase 21.9 percent
HS ball aims to raise $150K for Raleigh-Wake Partnership
Seqirus announces $9M expansion of Holly Springs site
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Cumberland County couple accused biting their children
67-year-old Raleigh man accused of raping child
Apex man arrested for murder after woman overdoses
Stolen dog reunited with Durham owner
911 calls shed light on Knightdale jewelry store robbery
Eastman speaks after NCCU promotion
Former Wake Register of Deeds turns herself in to authorities
Person of interest wanted in UNC student assault, robbery
Show More
Police: Wake Forest 'porch pirates' arrested
Persons of interest in woman found dead after Tinder date indicted on fraud charges
North Carolina teacher accused of having sex with student
Why driving with this light on could be dangerous
Driver critically injured in wrong-way crash on I-40
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
More Photos