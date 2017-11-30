ABC11 TOGETHER

Downtown Raleigh Christmas Tree lighting Saturday night

EMBED </>More Videos

113017-wtvd-raleigh-tree-vid (WTVD)

Mark Falgout
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
On Saturday, December 2, Raleigh's Fayetteville Street and City Plaza will be filled with the Christmas spirit. The Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration will take place from 4 pm to 8 pm.

This year's 35-foot Norway spruce tree arrived in City Plaza Monday morning. It is now decorated more than a thousand lights that will be lit by Mayor Nancy McFarlane about 7:25 pm Saturday night..

This year's celebartion features a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live entertainment, a 40-foot Snowzilla Slide along with holiday refreshments.

Downtown Raleigh Alliance produces the Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration and ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor.

If you can't make it down to City Plaza for the lighting celebration, you can watch it on ABC 11. Live coverage begins at 7 pm on Saturday December 2.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherchristmaschristmas tree
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
2017 ABC11 Together Food Drive
Second Harvest food bank seeks help for holiday shortage
ESPN's V Week for Cancer Research gets underway
Raleigh Rescue Mission takes Thanksgiving to less fortunate
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
New downtown Raleigh YMCA named
ABC11 Secret Santa Sweepstakes winners
Giving Tuesday in the Triangle
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
More Community & Events
Top Stories
DAY FOUR: Authorities continue to search for Mariah Woods
Apex man arrested for 12 child sex crime charges
Wake County mother charged after 4-year-old child dies
'The Andy Griffith Show's' Jim Nabors dies at age 87
Officials: TX teacher had sex, smoked pot with student
Homeowner returns home during break-in, exchanges gunfire with suspects
Parents charged after baby dies of apparent overdose
Man killed in Durham gas station shooting identified
Show More
Russell Simmons steps down from companies amid allegation
NC State coach Dave Doeren will not take Tennessee job
Timeline of Mariah Woods' disappearance
Assisted living aide charged with exploiting elderly person
Search for missing Florida teen leads authorities to North Carolina
More News
Top Video
Wake County mother charged after 4-year-old child dies
Will he stay or will he go? Doeren considering Tennessee
New downtown Raleigh YMCA named
Native American students upset after non-academic grad stoles ban
More Video