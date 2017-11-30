Downtown Raleigh Christmas Tree lighting Saturday night

On Saturday, December 2, Raleigh's Fayetteville Street and City Plaza will be filled with the Christmas spirit. The Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration will take place from 4 pm to 8 pm.This year's 35-foot Norway spruce tree arrived in City Plaza Monday morning. It is now decorated more than a thousand lights that will be lit by Mayor Nancy McFarlane about 7:25 pm Saturday night..This year's celebartion features a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live entertainment, a 40-foot Snowzilla Slide along with holiday refreshments.produces the Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration and ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor.If you can't make it down to City Plaza for the lighting celebration, you can watch it on ABC 11. Live coverage begins at 7 pm on Saturday December 2.