A new Guinness World Record was set at DBAP's "Stranger Things Night" when nearly 5,000 fans wore sweatbands for the '80s themed game.Fans gathered in Durham Bulls Athletic Park Friday night for "Stranger Things Night."Sweatbands were provided by North Carolina-based Republic Wireless to promote Relay, a screen-free smartphone alternative for kids.4,990 fans wearing the sweatbands beat the previous record held by a gathering of 4,673 people in Louisville, Ky.