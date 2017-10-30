Fayetteville VAMC invites Veterans to open house

On November 1, the Fayetteville Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host an open house at their healthcare campuses.The event is part of a national VA effort to expand recognition of Veterans beyond Veterans Day.Flu shots, HIV testing, Hepatitis C testing, and blood pressure checks will be available for Veterans enrolled for VA health care."Every day is Veterans Day for us," said Medical Center Director Elizabeth "Betty" Goolsby."We feel privileged to serve those men and women who have bravely served our country, and we want them to know that."In addition, representatives from various programs within the healthcare system will set up information tables and be on hand to discuss their services.The event is free and open to all Veterans, caregivers and the public.The main campus open house at 2300 Ramsey Street is from 9 a.m. to noon. The Health Care Center open house at 7300 South Raeford is from 8 a.m. to noon and will coincide with a blood drive set to run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.