ABC11 TOGETHER

Festival for the Eno Returns to Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

Festival for the Eno (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
DURHAM (WTVD) --
The 39th Annual Festival for the Eno is scheduled to take place at the West Point on the Eno City Park on Wednesday, July 4 and Saturday, July 7.

Each year since 1980 the Eno River Association has presented the Festival for the Eno to draw thousands of folks to the shaded banks on the Eno River to sing dance and make merry with great food and crafts all while learning about natural resource conservation and raising funds for land protection in the Eno River basin.

The Festival hours are from 10am to 6pm both days.

Click here for more information
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherfestival4th of july4th of july event
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Pink Lemonade Challenge raises money to fight cancer
Cumberland County teen finds stolen wallet, returns it to owner
Roadside service: Trooper delivers baby on busy Raleigh road
Raleigh tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Charlotte firefighters help family using kitchen pots to fill pool
Festival for the Eno next week in Durham
LIST: Fourth of July events around the Triangle
What you need to know: Raleigh's Fourth of July fireworks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
2 cases of severe bleeding reported in Durham after use of synthetic weed
Search warrants: Durham family was bound with zip ties while intruder stole $35,000
Charlotte firefighters help family using kitchen pots to fill pool
US OKs marijuana-based prescription drug for seizures
2 arrested in death of Rocky Mount police officer
Rain showers push into the Triangle
Do you really know what your kid's doing on that device?
Police K-9 helps find $10M in marijuana, THC products
Show More
Falling tree kills Boy Scout from Houston at Georgia camp
Man injured after jumping off large pipe into Neuse River
Woman charged with murder in death of man she met on FarmersOnly.com
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
Activists, local man take fight to federal level
More News