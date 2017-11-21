ABC11 TOGETHER

Festival of Trees raises money for Sandhills Children's Center

112117-wtvd-festival-of-trees-vid (WTVD)

Mark Falgout
PINEHURST, NC (WTVD) --
A holiday tradition in the Sandhills returns this year for five days. The 21st Annual Sandhills Children's Center Festival of Trees begins November 29 and runs through December 3 at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst.

The Festival of Trees includes more than 100 elaborately decorated Christmas trees and attracts more than 10,000 visitors annually.

Proceeds have enabled the Sandhills Children's Center to continue to provide its vital community program to help children birth through five years old, with Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, hearing impairments, vision impairments and other developmental delays.
