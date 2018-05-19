COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Former North Carolina bishop blesses marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Royal Wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

American bishop Michael Curry gave the address at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

WINDSOR, England --
The leader of the Episcopal Church quoted civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on the "redemptive power of love" as he blessed the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

RELATED: Former North Carolina bishop to give homily at Royal Wedding

Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, who was hand-picked by the couple to deliver a sermon at their wedding, told the bride and groom Saturday that there was "power in love" and that "love can help and heal when nothing else can."

But Curry, a champion of civil rights causes and outspoken supporter of gay rights, continued "it's not just for and about a young couple, who we rejoice with, it's more than that."

Invoking the days of slavery in the United States, he said love helped those in captivity persevere.

He told the couple love has "the power to change the world."

Curry says "when love is the way, we actually treat each other, well, like we are actual family."

Rev. Curry, who is presiding bishop over the Episcopal church, was elected the 11th bishop of North Carolina in 2000. He spent 15 years in NC before being elevated to head the entire church.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsRoyal Weddingreligion
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Get Real ID, sample food and more at Got To Be NC Festival
Hundreds of cyclists gear up for Victory Ride to Cure Cancer
From football field to farm: Former NFL star says God called on him to fight hunger
Artsplosure in Raleigh, May 19-20
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Royal Wedding Live Blog: Updates on the big day
FULL COVERAGE: Royal Wedding
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
Texas shooting at Santa Fe High School kills 10, injures 10
Hawaii officials airlift 4 residents after lava crosses road
Triangle students mobilize for solutions to school shootings
Doctor who slipped abortion drug into girlfriend's tea sentenced to 3 years in prison
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting after high school graduation
Show More
What we know about the Texas school shooting suspect
Former North Carolina bishop to give homily at Royal Wedding
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Family and friends remember victims of Santa Fe HS shooting
More News