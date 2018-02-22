Full Frame offering new pass options

is introducing new pass options for this year's festival in April. Festival organizers say the new passes will make it easier and more affordable for people to see films.One new option is the Sunday Pass for $25. The pass gets you 4 film tickets, and allows the pass-holder access to the Last Minute Line for all Sunday screenings. Patrons in the Last Minute Line are allowed fill any unused seats in the theater 10 minutes before showtime. Sunday afternoon Full Frame names its award winners, so the the Sunday Pass allows film-goers to see the best movies in the festival.Two new $100 pass options are also available this year. The Fun Pass offers 5 movie tickets plus free access through the Last Minute Line, and the Six Pack Ticket Package only offers the tickets with no access to the Last Minute Line.For true documentary film fans, the Fanatic Pass at $325 gets you 15 tickets, plus access to the Last Minute Line, and for $210 you can buy a Flex Pass that has 10 tickets with access to the Last Minute Line.Single ticket sales begin March 29. General admission tickets are $16, students/teachers, Duke employees, military personnel, senior citizens (65+), and police & fire personnel can buy tickets for $14.The 21st Annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival will take place April 5-8 at the Carolina Theatre and various venues in downtown Durham.