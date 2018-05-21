COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fill Your Bucket List: Single mom battling cancer gets dream trip to Hollywood

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Fill Your Bucket List Foundation's mission is to enrich the lives of adults with cancer by granting wishes that allow them to create lasting memories with their family and friends. (Photography by Tonya)</span></div>
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Cathy Fowler is going through treatment for stage IV metastatic breast cancer, but she will get a few days to forget about cancer for a while as she visits California. This single mother of four left RDU Sunday morning on an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles thanks to the Fill Your Bucket List Foundation.

Executive Director Marie Otto says Cathy will get to tour Hollywood hot spots and enjoy VIP treatment including a DryBar visit and other pampering. The 49-year-old was first diagnosed with cancer in 2009. She takes oral chemo and maintenance infusions every two weeks at Waverly Hematology in Cary. She's had to stop working as a CPA due to her treatments.

The Fill Your Bucket List Foundation's mission is to enrich the lives of adults with cancer by granting wishes that allow them to create lasting memories with their family and friends. Cathy Fowler is wish number 70.

The non-profit grants wish through donations from the community. If you would like to help make a dream come true or nominate someone for a wish, contact the Fill Your Bucket List Foundation. They hope to reach wish number 100 this year.
