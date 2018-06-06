ROY COOPER

Gov. Cooper: Budget approved by Republican-controlled General Assembly 'doesn't cut it'

Governor Cooper says budget passed by Republicans "doesnt cut it." (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. --
Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news conference Monday that the budget approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly last week "doesn't cut it."

The General Assembly gave its final approval to a nearly $24 billion plan for the year starting July 1.


The Democratic governor has until next Monday to sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

Cooper and his allies haven't been happy with what the GOP put inside the plan and what it left out. Cooper wanted more money for teacher raises and recommended some income tax breaks taking place in 2019 be blocked.
