Henderson march organizers urge end to city violence

Organizers are calling for a peaceful protest after a recent uptick in violent crime in Henderson.

By
HENDERSON, NC (WTVD) --
The organizers of a march against violence in Henderson chose the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination to announce their plans. They're urging people to join them in a peaceful protest calling on troubled African-American men to stop killing each other.

"They need to see people who are real, and we can't keep coming up with fake solutions," said the Rev. Curtis Gatewood, one of the march organizers." We have to have real solutions."

Gatewood stood with members of the Vance County Ministerial Alliance, interfaith clergy and law enforcement representatives who share serious concerns about the effects of gun violence.

Henderson's seen a spike in shots fired in recent weeks, and some of those shots injure or kill young men when verbal disputes escalate.



So they stood on the lawn of an organization called Gang Free Incorporated, holding a large banner that read "JUSTICE." They say that's a short way of saying they support Jesus Uniting Souls To Increase Community Engagement.

"We've tried to put forth an effort to try and get people in church. Not just in church but in Christ," Minister Alice Clark Sallins said. "Because when that love is shown we don't have as much violence, teen violence."

The march is schedule for Saturday, and they hope concerned citizens in Henderson will be inspired by Dr. King's example of standing up for what's right.

"He would make the ultimate sacrifice, receiving threats every day, and still get up and get into the fight," Gatewood said. "That is what our youth need to see today."

The "Stop Killing Us" march is scheduled for Saturday morning in Henderson.
